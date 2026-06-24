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Home / Ludhiana / Rampant illegal parking plagues underpass in Sahnewal

Rampant illegal parking plagues underpass in Sahnewal

Sahnewal residents say vehicles are left at the underpass for long hours

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Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 03:51 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Vehicles parked illegally at an underpass in Sahnewal.
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The underpass of Sahnewal railway overbridge, meant to ease traffic, has turned into a spot for illegal parking, residents allege, adding the authorities have failed to take any action.

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According to the locals, vehicles are left at the underpass for long hours, some even permanently, despite written warnings of no parking at the spot.

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As the illegally parked vehicles block passage, commuters are left to face troubles as they have to take a long detour around the market.

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Rajiv Kapila, a shopkeeper, said vehicles supplying goods to the market faced severe problems because of the situation.

“There is no space to cross under the bridge. Is this underpass a permanent shelter for four wheelers? Every day, authorities watch the troubles we face while crossing from under the bridge, but do not take any action to clear the passage,” he lamented.

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Rinku, a resident, described the situation as “hellish”. “Commuters are already fed up of the mess at the Sahnewal Chowk, where heavy vehicles have returned. Once they manage to cross it, they find the underpass blocked. One can imagine the state of mind of a person after long hours in traffic,” he said.

“The authorities have not taken any action. The narrow space makes it impossible to even go back. There should be proper signage and regular monitoring by traffic police. A constable should be deputed during the peak hours,” said Visakha Singh, another resident.

Iqbal Singh, traffic in-charge, said most vehicles parked at the spot belonged to shopkeepers, who arrive early in the morning and leave late at night. “We have vacated the underpass several times, but things go back to the way they were in no time. Now, we are going to act tougher. Illegal parking will be stopped and I will look into the matter. Fines will be slapped for any and all violations,” he added.

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