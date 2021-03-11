Rampur Chhanna, Jarkhar Academy lads triumph in Olympian hockey festival

Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 9
Hockey Centre, Rampur Chhanna (Sangrur), and Jarkhar Hockey Academy stitched up victories in the sub-junior (U-12) section in the ongoing Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a Side Hockey Festival, sponsored by 5Ab Foundation and being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, near here, on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Sunday night.
In the first match of the day, Hockey Centre, Rampur Chhanna (Sangrur), blanked Kila Raipur 5-0. Ranbir Singh scored three goals and Joban Preet Singh contributed two goals to complete the rout.
In another match of the sub-junior category, Jarkhar Hockey Academy outclassed Baghria Hockey Centre, Sangrur, 10-4. For the winning side, Gurmanavdeep Singh scored a double hat-trick whereas Gurjot, Manavjot, Ankush and Prabhjot Singh added one goal each to complete the tally while Faizal and Khushdeep Singh scored three and one goal, respectively, for Sangrur centre.
In the senior group, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Friends Club, Roomi, came out victorious in their respective matches. Jarkhar Academy prevailed over Ropar XI 6-4 while Friends Club overpowered Kila Raipur 3-2 and advanced into the next round.
