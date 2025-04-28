Ranjhana clinches maiden national title

Ranjhana Sangram, representing Harvest Tennis Academy, Jassowal, bagged her first-ever U-18 national series singles title at the prestigious AITA National Series (U-18) in Chandigarh.

Starting with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win in the final qualifying round, Ranjhana displayed remarkable fighting spirit in the main draw, including a thrilling upset over top-seed Mahika Khanna (India Rank 7) with a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6) victory.

She continued her brilliant run by defeating higher-ranked players in each round, before securing the championship after leading 4-1 in the final against third seed Nainika Bendram (Rank 18), who retired.

Advertisement

Ranjhana also finished runners-up in the doubles alongside her partner Aafreen.