Ranjhana clinches maiden national title

Ranjhana clinches maiden national title

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:12 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Winners pose with their trophies after the championship.
Ranjhana Sangram, representing Harvest Tennis Academy, Jassowal, bagged her first-ever U-18 national series singles title at the prestigious AITA National Series (U-18) in Chandigarh.

Starting with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win in the final qualifying round, Ranjhana displayed remarkable fighting spirit in the main draw, including a thrilling upset over top-seed Mahika Khanna (India Rank 7) with a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6) victory.

She continued her brilliant run by defeating higher-ranked players in each round, before securing the championship after leading 4-1 in the final against third seed Nainika Bendram (Rank 18), who retired.

Ranjhana also finished runners-up in the doubles alongside her partner Aafreen.

