Ranjhana, Khushi win girls’ tennis titles

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 4

Top seed Ranjhana Sangram of Punjab, a trainee of Harvest Tennis Academy and Khushi Kadian from Haryana clinched the titles in the girls U-16 and U-12 categories, respectively, in the ongoing HTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament being played at Harvest Tennis Academy ground at Jassowal near here on Thursday.

In the final (girls U-16), Ranjhana got the better of her rival Tamanna Walia, also from Punjab, whom she tamed in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to win the title and in the U-12 final, Khushi proved too good for her state mate Tanya Bhatnagar 6-2, 6-1 to lift the winners’ trophy.

In the boys’ doubles U-12 section, Dhruv Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Ansh Sharma from Punjab warded off a stiff challenge from Prabhnoor Singh of Delhi and Ruksh Dalwadi of Gujrat before wrapping up the issue 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 and laid their hands on the trophy.

In the boys’ doubles final (U-16), Armaan Walia of Punjab and Vansh Raj Jalota of Uttar Pradesh outwitted Neel Bhardwaj of Rajasthan and Avi Aggarwal of Uttar Pradesh 6-3, 6-2 to romp home champions.

In the boys’ singles semi-finals, Dhruv Singh of Uttar Pradesh beat Ansh Sharma of Punjab while Prabhnoor Singh of Delhi outclassed Ruksh Dalwadi from Gujarat to secure their berths in the final.

Likewise, in the boys’ semi-finals (U-16), Armaan Walia of Punjab drubbed Vansh Raj Jalota of Uttar Pradesh while Aryaveer Singh of Punjab defeated Avi Aggarwal of Uttar Pradesh to set up the title clash.

Both these finals will be played on Friday.

Col Samir Kanji Lal, director, Harvest Campus; IK Mahajan, director of coaching; Jasbir Singh, head coach; Gaurav Bhardwaj, manager; Harvest Tennis Academy and Som Nath Manna, tournament referee, gave away the prizes.