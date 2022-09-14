Rape accused flees police custody

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, September 13

A man arrested for raping a minor girl fled during a medical test at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. The accused, Rimandeep Singh, a resident of Gill Colony Ludhiana, was arrested by the Sahnewal police yesterday and was brought to the hospital for medical examination today.

He was accused of raping a minor of Giaspura on the night of September 6. The victim alleged they used to work in Bansal Industries at Jaspal Bangar.

On September 6, when the victim had gone to purchase groceries from Pipal Chowk in Giaspura, the accused took her to a room in the factory near Eastman Chowk and develope physical relations with her forcibly. He left fled after committing the crime. The victim’s health deteriorated on September 10 and her father took her to the Civil Hospital.

The police had registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and 4 of the POCSO Act against the accused.