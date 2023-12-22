Rape case: Dehlon police identify three suspects

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 21

The Dehlon police claimed to have tightened the noose around some auto-rickshaw drivers of the area, some of who had allegedly gang-raped a girl of Shimla Puri after abducting her when she was going to her workplace in Gill village, Ludhiana, on Tuesday morning. Although the three suspects had been identified, the police declined to disclose their identity.

The investigation, being led by Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh, revealed that the victim had been gang-raped by three suspects in a deserted place on the outskirts of Alamgir village after they abducted her when she had boarded the auto-rickshaw at Gill Canal.

The 22-year-old victim was abducted after she got into the auto-rickshaw in which one suspect was already travelling, while the third suspect later boarded it, posing as a passenger. The victim was threatened of dire consequences if she raised an alarm and when she tried to escape, her mouth was taped by the suspects.

The suspects fled from the spot after raping the girl, leaving her shocked and injured. She, however, managed to reach the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road later in the day and informed her parents after borrowing a mobile phone from a passerby.

Having received information about the incident, the Dehlon police swung into action and tried to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage collected from the surveillance cameras in the area.

“Having received information about the incident, we deployed out teams to identify the suspects and the vehicle used in crime. We have already received vital clues and almost identified them, but any disclosure of our findings at this stage might affect further investigations and the arrest of the suspects,” said the SHO.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Mandi #Shimla