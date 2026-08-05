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Home / Ludhiana / Rape case: Zero FIR filed in Chandigarh, transferred to Ludhiana

Rape case: Zero FIR filed in Chandigarh, transferred to Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:56 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana police officials investigating the matter said on the basis of the Zero FIR received from Chandigarh, a case was registered against the suspect. File
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A sexual exploitation case has come to light in which a girl from Chandigarh was allegedly administered an intoxicating substance by her boyfriend’s friend and raped by him.

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On the basis of the victim’s complaint, the Chandigarh Police initially registered a Zero FIR and transferred the matter for investigation to Police Division 5 in the city.

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The police registered a case against the suspect, Mehak, and began proceedings to nab him.

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As per the victim’s statement, she stays in Chandigarh with her family. She had known her boyfriend for nearly two years and they were also planning to get married. Last year, the suspect, Mehak, a friend of her boyfriend, took her to a hotel in Ludhiana where he gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and later raped her.

Ludhiana police officials said a case has been filed.

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