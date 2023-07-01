Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

In a shocking incident, a rape victim attempted suicide by pouring some inflammable substance on herself outside the office of the Commissioner of Police (CP) here. The high drama ended after around 15 minutes when police officials intervened and snatched a bottle of petrol from the woman.

An alleged social worker, Babloo Qureshi, had raped her and on her complaint, even a case was registered against him but the Tibba police failed to arrest him. The man was also threatening to kill her, the victim alleged.

She said she was raped by the man on June 13 and the police registered a case on June 17. Whenever the victim visited the police station to enquire about his arrest, she did not get any satisfying reply. She had even met senior officials but nobody showed any interest in the case.

Officials from the Tibba police station also reached the spot. Bablu is the district vice-president of SAD (Amritsar).

Tibba SHO Inspector Lovedeep Singh said after the registration of a case, the CP had marked a probe to the ADCP-rank official. “The police will take action after the arrival of the probe report. Babloo had said he had not committed the crime and fake allegation were levelled against him,” he said.