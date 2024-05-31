Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Ludhiana, May 30
The victim of a rape case was thrashed by a group of people when she was protesting near Arora Palace against Simarjit Singh Bains during his campaigning in support of Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
According to Harish Rai Dhanda, the advocate of the victim, she was standing at a corner with a banner in her hand, opposing the Congress and Bains. “Son of Bains came near the woman, stared at her. After 15 minutes, around six women and two men came to the spot, started abusing the victim and thrashed her. Her two gunmen tried to protect her. The miscreants also snatched away the banner from her hands. She was saved by the gunmen. Again, she went to a nearby shop and got prepared another banner and stood in the middle of the Chowk, protesting against Bains,” Dhanda said.
Afterwards, the police came and rounded her up.
Dhanda reached the Shimlapuri police station and lodged a complaint against the six women, two men, Simarjit Singh Bains, his son and others. The victim was sent for a medical check-up.
