Rapid response, joint monitoring teams formed

Ludhiana, May 7
The rising mercury also results in increase in water-borne diseases and to timely tackle any such outbreak, the state Health Department has alerted all districts and have asked them to form rapid response teams.
Threat of diseases such as cholera, hepatitis and gastro has increased. Rapid response teams have been formed in the district by the health authorities and along with it, joint monitoring teams have also been formed in association with other departments. These teams will reach places of outbreak, conduct a survey there and know the seriousness of the situation.
If the situation is found serious then medical camps will also be organised on the spot. Water samples will be taken and sent for checking. For a proper co-ordination between the teams, a monthly meeting of District Health Society will be held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner in which the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Education Department and Local Bodies Department will also participate.
