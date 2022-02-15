Raptors FC prevail over GOAT Club 1-0 to lift football trophy

Raptors FC prevail over GOAT Club 1-0 to lift football trophy

The winning team of Raptors FC with the trophy during Duke Cup Ludhiana Football League in Ludhiana.

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 14

Raptors FC quelled a strong challenge from GOAT Club before romping home victorious by a solitary goal and lifted the trophy in the Duke Cup Ludhiana Football League played at the Guru Nanak Public School ground, Sarabha Nagar, here, on Sunday.

Players of both teams played their hearts out, exhibiting fine ball control and dribbling. They raided each others’ territory time and again but the desired result eluded them since the defence line rose to the occasion to deny them success.

However, two minutes before half-time, Raptors FC in a counter attack managed to pierce through rivals’ defence and Purnak sent a sizzler into the net to put his side into the lead.

In the second half, GOAT Club pressed hard for the equaliser but Raptors FC succeeded in keeping them at bay and went on to keep the lead intact which also fetched them the title. In the match for the hard-line cup, Underdogs FC proved too good for Guru Nanak Football Club whom they outplayed 5-2 and finished at the third place.

The winners pocketed the cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and the runners-up received the cash prize of Rs 25,000 whereas the team finished at the third spot got Rs 11,000, besides trophies. Aditya Guleria of Underdogs FC was adjudged the highest scorer while Piyush Tandon of GOAT Club was declared the best goalkeeper.

The best player award was shared by Jassi of Guru Nanak Football Club and Arjun of Old School Football Club.

Kuntal Raj Jain, director, Duke Fashions (India) Limited, gave away the prizes to the winners. Vaneesh Kumar Ladia thanked the chief guest and congratulated the position holders. —

