Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 1

The Giaspura gas tragedy that killed 11 persons, including three children, is a rare kind of mishap that he has seen in his lifetime, says DL Jakhar, Assistant Commandant, 7th Battalion, NDRF, Bathinda.

While talking to The Tribune at the tragedy site in Giaspura on Monday, Jakhar said, being in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), he had been to many big tragedies and accident sites but this one was something rare he witnessed.

“The country witnessed several gas leak tragedies in big factories that caused casualties and also affected people. In those tragedies, the source of toxic gas leakage was already known but in the Giaspura tragedy that snuffed out 11 lives, the source and type of toxic gas were not clear which make the job of rescue teams more difficult,” he said.

Jakhar said when at the mishap site, source or type of gas was not clear, the NDRF have to take extra precautions to ensure that people stuck in houses be evacuated in time. In such situation, the NDRF and even police personnel involved in the rescue operation have to find out leakage spots to prevent further spread of the toxic gas.

On the other hand, when source or type of gas was clear, rescue teams can easily plug those holes by adopting proper safety procedures, the official said.

He added that the NDRF personnel, along with police and Municipal Corporation officials, remained at the site for the whole night to neutralise the impact of gas.

“When we reached the site yesterday, the reading of hydrogen sulphide was more than 200 PPM but the same was reduced to almost zero or 2 ppm by Monday morning which is not dangerous. When the tragedy occurred, the gas reading must be between 400 to 500 ppm,” he said.