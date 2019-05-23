Wednesday blackout

Rash digging by NHAI damaged underground cable on Ferozepur Road: PSPCL report

To lodge FIR against NHAI and its construction agency

A PSPCL employee at the spot where underground power cable was damaged in Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 1

Spot inspection and subsequent inquiry have established the claim by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) that rash digging by the construction agency of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the execution of elevated road project had caused damage to main underground power cable on Ferozepur Road here on Wednesday afternoon, which led to a 13-hour power blackout in many parts of the city.

According to Chief Engineer, Central Zone, PSPCL, Jasvir Singh, the newly laid underground 66 KV cable connecting 220 KV Ferozepur Road substation (located near pillar 87 of the elevated road) with 66 KV PAU substation and 66 KV Fountain Chowk substation was damaged on the March 30 afternoon. As a result, power supply to many areas in the city, including District Administration Complex, Feroze Gandhi Market, Stock Exchange, PAU, Civil Lines and Ghumar Mandi was disrupted.

He said rash digging by the construction agency and their failure to maintain close coordination with the PSPCL to avoid damage to power cables and infrastructure led to a situation wherein a large number of city residents had to face huge inconvenience. Not only this but also, due to disruption in power supply for nearly 13 hours, the PSPCL had to suffer financial loss of around Rs 26 lakh (Rs 23.5 lakh revenue loss and Rs 2.5 lakh for repair of cable).

Maintaining that the fault (for cable damage) lied entirely with the NHAI and its construction agency, the Chief Engineer said the Additional Superintending Engineer, P&M Urban Division, PSPCL, had already written to Project Director, PIU, NHAI (memo No 1234, dated 23.5.2019 and memo No 1214, dated 27.5.2020) intimating them about 66 KV cables laid underground near the Elevated road project site while emphasising that due care ought to be taken while carrying out the construction work.

He said, “We have taken the lapse on the part of the NHAI authorities very seriously and necessary steps are being taken to file an FIR against the NHAI and its construction agency.”

The PSPCL said the NHAI had encroached upon the land near Aarti Chowk where 66-KV underground cable to DC Complex substation has been laid, which could badly hamper the work for rectification of any fault.

“The PSPCL has already taken up the issue with the NHAI and the district administration. However, there has been no response to resolve the issue arising out of sheer irresponsible approach of the NHAI. The authorities concerned ought to rise to the dangerous situation as a major tragedy looms large over city residents. Anything might happen in the future,” said Chief Engineer.

