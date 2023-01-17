 Rasham cricket league from Jan 22 : The Tribune India

Rasham cricket league from Jan 22

Rasham cricket league from Jan 22

The organisers of the cricket league during the release of teams' jersey on Monday. Ashwani Dhiman.



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 16

Teams’ jersey for the 4th edition of RJPL Rasham Cricket League was launched at a function held at Jain Sthanak, Civil Lines, here, today. The league will be organised by the Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road from January 22 to 29.

Manmohan Jain and Dinesh Goyal of the organising society said 12 teams would be participating in the eight-day league. Teams have been divided into two groups and matches of 12 overs each side with the tennis ball will be played during the league.

“Earlier, teams namely CMA Bulls XI, Chinmay Super Kings XI, M Jain Super Kings XI, Ridge Man Rangers XI, Goyum Rising Stars XI, C Mohan Crease Masters XI, Jainsons Champions, Bistro Knight Riders XI, SM Heroes, SMKN Dominators, GNH United XI and V Jain Fraggers XI were auctioned on the pattern of the Indian Premier League (IPL),” they said.

The league is being sponsored by Raman Textiles, Trident Group, Tata Powers, Ludhiana Heights and Jain Hosiery Group.

Inder Mohan Jain, Goyum Jain, Harsh Vasan, Rohit Jain, Camy Jain, Karan Jain and Sambhav Jain were among others present at the release of jersey.

