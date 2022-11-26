Rashly driven bus rams into cyclist in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 25

A rashly driven bus rammed into a cyclist on the Ferozepur road on Friday morning. The victim suffered serious head injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident while abandoning the vehicle on the road. The police took the bus into their custody and started a probe to identify its driver.

The cyclist was identified as Ummanand Yadav, a native of Bihar, at present staying in Haibowal here. He is working as a daily wage labourer.

The victim was lying on the road but onlookers failed to help him. Later, a food delivery boy, Rahul Tandon, who was going to work, took the victim to a hospital on his motorcycle.

“I was shocked to see that a man was lying injured on the road and people, instead of shifting the victim to a hospital, were making videos in their mobile phone. I, along with another person, shifted the victim to a private hospital in Model Town,” Rahul said.

Ram Chandar, a contractor with whom Ummanand was working, said: “The victim is a poor migrant labourer. The owner of the bus company had come to the Ghumar Mandi police post to reach a compromise in the matter. We have asked him to first save the life of the victim by footing the expenses of his treatment. If the company failed to bear the expenses, we may pursue a legal action against the erring driver.”

Prabhu Yadav, president of Azad Hind Nirman Union, said Ummanand was on the way to the Malhar road on his bicycle to work at some construction site. When he reached the Ferozepur road, a rashly driven bus rammed into his cycle and dragged him on the road.

The victim suffered serious head injuries in the accident. The driver of the bus fled the spot.

The police said talks were on between disputing parties to reach a compromise.

#Ferozepur