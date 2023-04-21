Rashly driven vehicle injures minor boy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

A rashly driven Mahindra Thar vehicle hit a nine-year-old boy, Kush Goyal, at Sector 39 on Chandigarh road and rendered serious injuries to him.

The incident occurred on April 15 and the Moti Nagar police yesterday registered a case against the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, who is also a resident of Sector 39.

Victim’s father Mukesh Goyal said: “When my son was playing outside the house on April 15. our neighbour who was driving Thar SUV (without a registration number plate) hit his son. Residents of the area took him to a nearby hospital from where doctors referred him to the DMCH.

The complainant said a front tyre of the SUV had run over the child and broke his ribs. Residents alerted the driver and stopped the vehicle. Moti Nagar police station SHO Inspector Nardev Singh said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect on Wednesday.

The SHO said the owner of the vehicle would also be nominated in the case.