Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

To celebrate the festival of Mahashivratri, a rath yatra was held here by the Mahashivratri Mahotsav Committee. The yatra started from near the Civil Hospital and passed through various areas of the city. Hundreds of devotees attended the yatra and became part of the celebrations. Tableaus of various deities were decorated to provide colour to the occasion and DJ songs of Lord Shiva were played to entertain the devotees.