Ration cardholders face inconvenience in getting wheat

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 20

A number of smart ration cardholders in the Giaspura area are allegedly forced to face a lot of inconvenience in getting wheat under the government scheme from a depot concerned these days. They also alleged that the ration depot holder had shifted his depot from the Peepal Chowk area of Giaspura to Jaspal Bangar, which was located at a long distance from their houses. They demanded from the government to direct officials to make proper provision of a depot near their houses.

Making repeated rounds for 2 weeks, say women

A group of women alleged that they had been making repeated rounds to the depot for the past two weeks but wheat was not being delivered to them timely these days. They blamed the ration depot holder for delaying the delivery.

A woman said: “I live in the Giaspura area but the depot has been shifted to Jaspal Bangar. It is far from my house. I have been visiting the depot on foot daily to get wheat for the past two weeks. But wheat, as per the government scheme, has not been provided to my family to date despite availability of the stock at the depot. Even, I stayed the whole day outside the depot today. It is sheer harassment to me and other cardholders. The depot owner is not ready to hear our voice and is making lame excuses. We demand the government must take requisite measures to streamline the process. Moreover, the depot should be set up near the houses of the cardholders.”

Meanwhile, Ludhiana South MLA Ranjinderpal Kaur Chhina has given directions to the official of the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to resolve the issue. The inspector of the department concerned, Manjeet Singh, said it came to light that a machine that was used to issue slips developed a snag a few days ago. Once the machine is fixed, the cardholders would be contacted to reach the depot to get wheat.

DFSO Lakhbir Singh was unavailable for comments on the matter.