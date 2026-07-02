Ravi’s 6-25 rattles Sangrur as Ludhiana take 135-run lead on first day

Ravi Kumar produced a devastating spell of bowling on Wednesday, claiming 6 for 25, as Ludhiana bundled out Sangrur for a paltry 84 before tightening their grip on the game with a solid batting display on the opening day of the fourth and last league match of Group D of the ongoing Katoch Shield Trophy, an inter-district senior cricket tournament. The two teams are facing off at the GRD Academy ground on Hambran Road.

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Ravi Kumar ripped through the Sangrur batting line-up, while Sanyam Gill chipped in with 3 for 23 and Gurjot Singh claimed one wicket to wrap up the first innings in 35.2 overs. Umesh Gill (16), Rakshit Lamba (15) and Yashpawanjot Singh (15) were the only batters to offer some resistance as the visitors folded cheaply.

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In reply, Ludhiana recovered from an early setback through a pair of fluent partnerships. Harmeet Singh struck a brisk 46 off 53 balls, while Rajveer Soni compiled a composed 46 off 83 deliveries. The innings was then anchored by an unbeaten 79 off 111 balls from Vaibhav Kalra, who decorated his knock with seven boundaries and four sixes, steering Ludhiana to a commanding position.

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At stumps, Ludhiana were 219 for 5 in 53 overs, firmly in control with a 135-run first-innings lead and five wickets still in hand. For Sangrur, Arpan Walia grabbed 2 for 40, while Armaan Preet Singh, Tejpreet Singh and Jatin Tomar claimed one wicket each.