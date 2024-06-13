Ravneet Singh Bittu, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring set to make Ludhiana a battlefield of titans

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 12

When Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring defeated three-time MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, he emerged as a giant-killer. Given the demographic profile and pro-BJP tilt of Ludhiana, odds were stacked heavily against Warring. Eventually, thanks to good performance in rural segments he emerged triumphant.

Friends-turned-foes gain strength in BJP, Cong The BJP has thrown enough signals that it did not want Bittu to be “wasted” after his electoral debacle. He was accommodated in the ministry despite his loss. Probably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s promise at an election rally here, hinting he will make him “bada aadmi” (big man), also worked in Bittu’s favour.

Interestingly, Bittu’s ministerial appointment may come as a blessing in disguise for the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Warring. The Congress may find it difficult to replace him at this stage, if at all it planned to do so.

For Bittu, the defeat was a shocker. It was for the first time that he had lost an election and, that too, with a narrow margin. With Bittu getting appointed as Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways, his profile has gained along with expectations.

Warring had been specially deputed on the mission to defeat Bittu as the Congress felt betrayed by him when he joined the BJP. Even though Warring got fewer days for campaigning as compared to Bittu, he managed to accomplish the party’s mission and won.

Having been PPCC president, the party’s good performance, winning seven of the thirteen seats in Punjab, will go to Warring’s credit although it has been a team effort. However, PPCC leaders give credit to Warring for managing to take everyone along and not letting any dissent anywhere, which is generally normal in the aftermath of ticket distribution.

Whether Bittu will be BJP’s Chief Ministerial face in Punjab or not, one thing is sure he is going to be an important face of the BJP in the state ahead of the next Assembly elections.

On the other hand is Warring, his former bosom friend.

Both pitched against each other, Ludhiana is set to turn into a battleground between the two titans.

Normally, the battle would have ended with the elections but with Bittu being appointed a central minister and both being weighed by their respective parties as long-term assets, they are likely to turn Ludhiana into a hotbed of political slugfest.

Interestingly, in their forties, both leaders are almost of the same age. While Bittu is 48, Warring is 46. While Bittu is a three-time MP and now a union minister, Warring is a three-time MLA, a former state minister, and now an MP.

