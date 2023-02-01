RBSK’s screening and referral programme: Poor health reported in children of lower, middle class families

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 31

Mobile health teams deployed under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RSBK) have reported poor general health and development of a majority of children between the ages of 6 and 18 years in the region. The finding has been attributed to an apparent unconcern among lower and middle class families towards early identification of health problems among their wards.

The health teams conducted the RBSK’s routine screening and referral programme at government and private schools of the region to reach at the conclusion.

The situation was found to be even worse for students from rural localities, slums and shanties. Many of them were not aware about the necessity of maintaining oral hygiene, personal cleanliness and having a balanced diet.

Authorities in the health and education departments claimed have enhanced the process for sensitising students and their parents about steps for improving their health.

Dr Ashish Kumar said members of a mobile team of the RBSK had revealed alarming trends regarding the general health of children aged between 6 and 18 years.

“Unfortunately, a large number of interviewed students told us they attended school as they would get lunch in the form of a mid-day meal. The awareness regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene was so alarming that many students did not know about the use of a toothbrush or datun for oral hygiene,” Dr Kumar said, adding that a girl student of a private-aided school at Ahmedgarh had been found suffering from congenital heart disorder during the screening programme recently.

The exercise proved to be a saviour for the girl as free treatment of the otherwise life-threatening congenital disorder was done during the referral part of the programme.

Fatehgarh Panjgrain SMO Dr Rajesh Garg said the RBSK is an important initiative aiming at the early detection and intervention for target children to cover the four Ds: Defects at birth, Deficiencies, Diseases and Developmental delay resulting in disability.

Cleft lip, cleft palate, club foot, Down syndrome, cataract and congenital heart disease were among those health issues which required specialised treatment but were cured at designated healthcare centers free of cost if referred through the Union Government’s RBSK.

Urban-rural divide found among students

The situation regarding general health and development was found to be even worse for students from rural localities, slums and shanties. Many of them were not aware about the necessity of maintaining oral hygiene, personal cleanliness and having a balanced diet.