Ready for months, all-weather pool in Ludhiana yet to be thrown open to public

Despite being ready for use since July last year, the all-weather swimming pool at Rakh Bagh in Civil Lines area remains closed as it is yet to be “declared” functional. The delay in throwing open the facility has led to growing concerns among swimmers, coaches and enthusiasts of the sport at large.

Advertisement

The delay compounds disappointment among people as it already took 13 years for its construction.

Advertisement

Earlier, the construction was abandoned midway due of lack of funds. Some equipment purchased for the facility has already become defunct amid the continuous delays, adding to the losses.

Advertisement

This pool, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.8 crore by the Municipal Corporation as part of the Smart City Mission, is expected to be a game-changer for young swimmers, providing them with a world-class facility to hone their skills.

According to enthusiasts of the sport, the facility will help bridge a long-standing gap between swimmers from northern India and their counterparts from southern states, where they say advanced facilities are readily available to aid in training.

Advertisement

According to officials aware of the developments, the facility has not been thrown open due to pending administrative paperwork and delays in obtaining an electricity connection.

MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta did not respond to repeated calls.

As the delays persist, they have sent alarm bells ringing as the stakeholders raise concerns about the wastage of public funds as well as loss of valuable time for the trainees.

Local swimmers claim that their counterparts in southern states have advantage due to favourable climate, which helps them dominate swimming competitions.

The state-of-the-art pool, measuring 25 metre in length and 12.5 metre in width, has five lanes with depth ranging from 4.5 feet to 6 feet. The dimensions are in line with Olympic-standard training pools. The facility is equipped with modern water filtration systems and advanced temperature-control machinery, enabling swimmers to train throughout the year, including harsh winter months.

In 2025, the then MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said he visited the pool and identified minor issues that needed to be addressed. He claimed the pool would be opened for use within a week once these lapses were rectified.

In view of the situation, Punjab Swimming Association (PSA) has stepped in and proposed to take over the pool. PSA officials say they plan to start winter training camps so that the city becomes a regional hub for swimming.

The PSA expressed these interests in front of Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, during the latter’s visit to the PAU swimming pool last year.

According to officials in the know, the PSA seeks to use the facility for regular coaching programmes and specialised training camps, especially during winters, when swimmers from across Punjab and neighbouring states are short on quality training venues.

PSA officials say that Ludhiana, being centrally located and well-connected, has the potential to emerge as a major training hub in North India. They said hosting PSA-led camps will provide local and nearby swimmers access to high-level coaching and offer them exposure to competitive swimmers from other regions.

Representatives of the association had requested Arora to intervene and resolve administrative hurdles to facilitate the handover of the pool. They offered to run the pool for public use and share profits with the MC.

Swimmers and all other stakeholders are hopeful that the minister’s involvement will help expedite the process, ensuring that the pool starts operations soon. They appealed to the authorities to take swift action.