Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Booth, SCO rates witnessed decline in auctions held since 2021

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 14

The real estate market is likely to pick up during the current festival season after a long slump in Ludhiana, if the experts are to be believed.

The prices of properties had witnessed a decline in the city since January 2021, the previous auctions have shown.

While the rates of booths, SCFs, and SCOs had dipped, the big chunk sites had seen a marginal rise in their value during the past less than two years, the auction figures have revealed. However, the prices varied from area to area and between smaller and bigger sizes of properties.

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) conducted its last auction of properties in the industrial hub of the state in May this year.

The official data compiled by the GLADA, a copy of which is with The Tribune, has indicated that the prices of booth sites had gone down from Rs 3,62,985 per square metre in December 2021 to Rs 2,11,543 per square metre in May 2022. However, it was higher than Rs 1,63,178 per square metre sale price in May 2021 and less than Rs 2,34,733 per square metre rate at which a booth site was auctioned in January 2021.

Similarly, the prices of SCF sites had also gone down from Rs 2,34,733 per square metre in January 2021 to Rs 1,30,430 per square metre in May 2022. However, it was higher than Rs 92,022 per square metre price at which a SCF site was auctioned in May 2021.

The value of SCOs was also no different as it went down from Rs 3,47,567 per square metre in December 2021 to Rs 2,37,325 per square metre in May 2022. However, it was much higher than Rs 67,143 per square metre and Rs 1,49,169 per square metre at which the SCO sites were auctioned in May 2021 and January 2021, respectively.

However, the prices of shops and big chunk sites of multiplex and shopping mall had witnessed a rise during the past two auctions.

While the shop rate had gone up over three times from Rs 98,556 per square metre in May 2021 to Rs 3,21,546 per square metre in December 2021, when the shops were last auctioned, the value of sites for multiplex and shopping mall had increased from Rs 62,150 per square metre in January 2021 to Rs 63,126 per square metre in May 2021, since when no such big chunk site was auctioned here.

Meanwhile, the GLADA had earned a revenue of almost Rs 202 crore from the auction of 90 commercial sites in the four open auctions conducted during the past less than two years.

The GLADA Chief Administrator (CA), Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, told The Tribune, here on Thursday that with the real estate market in the process of picking up, another auction of properties available with GLADA will be held shortly.

She said the present market prices and the overall scenario of the real estate market will be studied to finalise the reserve price of the properties to be put under the hammer in the next auction.

Divulging the previous auction record, the GLADA Estate Officer (EO), Baljinder Singh Dhillon, said booths, SCFs, SCOs, shops, and big chunk commercial sites meant for multiplex and shopping mall were auctioned during the past four auctions conducted by the authority during the past less than two years.

He said the last auction was held in May this year in which 21 commercial properties were sold for Rs 20,35,11950 against the reserve price of Rs 17,39,27,577 and earlier 36 commercial sites were auctioned for Rs 40,61,81,034.9 against the reserve price of Rs 35,26,368 in December 2021, another 23 commercial properties were sold for Rs 56,41,57,031.6 in May 2021, and 10 more commercial sites had fetched GLADA Rs 84,45,18,130.3 in January 2021.

Auction soon: CA

The auction of properties available for sale with the GLADA will be held shortly. Our aim remains to provide genuine properties with all prerequisites at the genuine prices so that the prospective buyers are not fleeced by the unscrupulous agents. We are committed to ensure complete transparency in the upcoming auction as well,” said Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, Chief Administrator, GLADA.

