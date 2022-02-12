Real issues ignored in Atam Nagar: Residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 11

After another clash between supporters of LIP candidate Simarjit Singh Bains and Congress candidate Kamaljit Singh Karwal ahead of the Assembly elections, the fear factor among people is a major concern.

Gill Road in the Atam Nagar constituency are in a dilapidated state. Ashwani Dhiman

Residents want a fear-free environment in the Atam Nagar constituency. They want that the politicians concerned must focus on real issues related to the Assembly segment instead of supporting or promoting any kind of violence.

Issues such as lack of development and health facilities, unemployment and drug menace are important for voters in the constituency. A resident of Urban Estate, Dugri, in the Atam Nagar constituency, Darshan Singh Shankar said: “The atmosphere of fear after a recent violence is a matter of concern here. The people are not openly talking about real issues due to fear. Instead of promoting any kind of violence, politicians must focus on problems faced by the residents. The candidates must share their vision as to how issues related to the constituency will be resolved.”

“At present, many broken roads trouble commuters. We want to know how development will be ensured in the constituency and how jobs will be provided to unemployed youth,” he said.

Another resident of the constituency Gajjan Singh Jassal said: “We don’t want any kind of violence in the constituency. The recent clash between supporters of different political parties has again created fear among voters. Such incidents divert people’s attention from actual issues. Unfortunately, there is no talk on major issues due to violent incidents.”

Jassal said: “Actual issues such as lack of development, health services and drug menace need to be addressed on a priority basis. We want candidates to share their manifestos with residents. The Election Commission must take action against those responsible for the violence.”

Another resident said a huge number of political advertisements were being displayed by supporters of various candidates on private properties. Such practice should be stopped.

Major issues in assembly segment

Issues such as lack of development and health facilities, unemployment and drug menace are important for voters in the Atam Nagar constituency. Residents want a fear-free environment. They want that the politicians concerned must focus on real issues related to the Assembly segment instead of supporting or promoting any kind of violence.