Realtor alleges assault by ex-cop; probe marked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

A city-based realtor, Rajnish Thakur, today alleged that retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Punjab Police, along with his men, attacked him over a property dispute at Dugri here.

The property over which a dispute was going on between both parties was said to be of several crores.

The complainant lodged a complaint at the ACP’s office which marked a probe. However, the former police officer, Randhir Singh, had completely denied the allegations.

The complainant alleged his daughter Shilpa Sharma, an NRI, owns around 1,400 sq-yd land at Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Dugri. On the land, some construction was done and to complete the work, he took labourers and required machinery at land today.

“When the construction activity was going on, retired police officer Randhir along with his aides came and forcibly stopped the work. He and his men attacked our man Prabhjot Singh and later fled. Later, we called the police helpline number 112 and also informed the ACP, Atam Nagar. We also met the ACP, who promised to conduct a fair probe in the matter,” Thakur said.

The complainant alleged on October 28 last year, his daughter had also lodged a complaint regarding the property dispute with the CP but the police did not take any action.

Dugri SHO Inspector Madhu Bala said he received a complaint and a probe was launched into the case.

Meanwhile, former DSP Randhir Singh said he and his men had not attacked anyone, all allegations levelled by Rajnish Thakur were baseless.”In fact, I am the real owner of alleged 1,400 sq-yard land and Thakur was trying to take possession of the land illegally. I have also lodged a complaint at the Dugri police station and truth will prevail,” he said.