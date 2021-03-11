Realtor held in firing case

Ludhiana, May 27

The Police Division 7 arrested a property dealer who fired at a man in Sector 32-A, Chandigarh road here.

The suspect has been identified as Sunil Kumar. Complainant, Jang Singh, of Bonkar Gujran village said recently, he struck a deal to sell a land to Sunil at Rs 56 lakh. The suspect had given Rs 5 lakh in advance and on May 25, he along with his brother Malkit Singh (45), had gone to the house of Sunil to collect the remaining payment.

“When we entered his house and asked for money, the suspect said he could not arrange the money. Afterwards, he brought a gun and after loading bullets in it, he fired bullets at Malkit, who suffered a bullet injury near his eye,” the complainant alleged. The suspect used a licenced weapon for committing the crime.

Investigating officer Satbir Singh said the suspect was arrested by the police on Thursday.