icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Reason to cheer: Maternal deaths down from 50 to 38 in three years

Reason to cheer: Maternal deaths down from 50 to 38 in three years

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:14 AM May 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The district administration, under the leadership of DC Himanshu Jain, launched Mission Jeevni in January to focus on high-risk and critical pregnancies. iStock
Advertisement

On Mother’s Day, when families celebrate the bond that nurtures every life, Ludhiana has found a deeper reason to rejoice. Protecting mothers is the greatest gift society can offer because a healthy mother means a healthy child. And when maternal deaths decline, fewer children are robbed of that bond.

Advertisement

This year, Ludhiana’s reducing maternal deaths is the most meaningful tribute of all. While the district recorded 50 maternal deaths in 2023-2024 and 43 in 2024-2025, the figure for 2025-2026 has come down to 38, marking a significant step forward in maternal health care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, launched Mission Jeevni in January this year to focus on high-risk and critical pregnancies. The initiative emphasises the ‘golden hour’, the crucial window in which timely medical intervention can save both mother and child.

To strengthen the effort, the administration is entering into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) next week. The agreement will ensure specialised care for at least 20 high-risk pregnancy cases referred monthly from the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

Another MoU already in place involves DMCH nursing student volunteers tracking high-risk pregnancies, maintaining regular contact with expectant mothers and ensuring timely tests and follow-ups.

“Whenever a pregnancy is identified as critical high-risk, it will be directly referred to the DMCH without losing time at the Civil Hospital,” explained Dr Bishav Mohan, professor and head and chief cardiologist-cum-coordinator at Hero DMC Heart Institute.

Artificial Intelligence-enabled digital stethoscopes, AyuSynk devices, developed by Ayu Devices, have been distributed among community health officials across the district. The smart stethoscopes are helping frontline workers detect early cardiac complications among pregnant women.

“Deployment of these devices will enable timely medical intervention and strengthen screening at Health and Wellness Centres,” said Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur.

Jeevandeep Singh, assistant nodal officer of Mission Jeevni, said the integration of technology with grassroots health work was ensuring that no mother was left unattended in her most vulnerable moments.

On an average, Ludhiana reports 10-15 critical pregnancies every month. To address the same, gynaecologists and ASHA workers have been instructed to mark OPD slips with ‘high-risk’ or ‘very high-risk’ status, ensuring immediate referral and specialised care.

“It is vital to take care of a woman who is going to become a mother, as her health determines the health of the child she brings into the world,” emphasised Dr Ashima Taneja, professor & head of obstetrics and gynaecology, DMCH.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts