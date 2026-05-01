Reason to cheer: Maternal deaths down from 50 to 38 in three years

On Mother’s Day, when families celebrate the bond that nurtures every life, Ludhiana has found a deeper reason to rejoice. Protecting mothers is the greatest gift society can offer because a healthy mother means a healthy child. And when maternal deaths decline, fewer children are robbed of that bond.

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This year, Ludhiana’s reducing maternal deaths is the most meaningful tribute of all. While the district recorded 50 maternal deaths in 2023-2024 and 43 in 2024-2025, the figure for 2025-2026 has come down to 38, marking a significant step forward in maternal health care.

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The district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, launched Mission Jeevni in January this year to focus on high-risk and critical pregnancies. The initiative emphasises the ‘golden hour’, the crucial window in which timely medical intervention can save both mother and child.

To strengthen the effort, the administration is entering into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) next week. The agreement will ensure specialised care for at least 20 high-risk pregnancy cases referred monthly from the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.

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Another MoU already in place involves DMCH nursing student volunteers tracking high-risk pregnancies, maintaining regular contact with expectant mothers and ensuring timely tests and follow-ups.

“Whenever a pregnancy is identified as critical high-risk, it will be directly referred to the DMCH without losing time at the Civil Hospital,” explained Dr Bishav Mohan, professor and head and chief cardiologist-cum-coordinator at Hero DMC Heart Institute.

Artificial Intelligence-enabled digital stethoscopes, AyuSynk devices, developed by Ayu Devices, have been distributed among community health officials across the district. The smart stethoscopes are helping frontline workers detect early cardiac complications among pregnant women.

“Deployment of these devices will enable timely medical intervention and strengthen screening at Health and Wellness Centres,” said Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur.

Jeevandeep Singh, assistant nodal officer of Mission Jeevni, said the integration of technology with grassroots health work was ensuring that no mother was left unattended in her most vulnerable moments.

On an average, Ludhiana reports 10-15 critical pregnancies every month. To address the same, gynaecologists and ASHA workers have been instructed to mark OPD slips with ‘high-risk’ or ‘very high-risk’ status, ensuring immediate referral and specialised care.

“It is vital to take care of a woman who is going to become a mother, as her health determines the health of the child she brings into the world,” emphasised Dr Ashima Taneja, professor & head of obstetrics and gynaecology, DMCH.