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Home / Ludhiana / Reason why Manpreet Ayali distanced himself from Punar Surjit

Reason why Manpreet Ayali distanced himself from Punar Surjit

Ayali said he had resigned from Punar Surjit due to the 'adamant' attitude of certain leaders within the party

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:32 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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Manpreet Ayali. File photo
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SAD rebel leader Manpreet Singh Ayali on Wednesday announced that he was severing all ties with Punar Surjit, a political outfit that had earlier split from SAD following ideological and organisational differences.

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Ayali said he had resigned from Punar Surjit due to the “adamant” attitude of certain leaders within the party. He also clarified that he had no plans to join any of the four mainstream political parties — AAP, Congress, BJP or SAD.

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“I will wholeheartedly support anyone who follows the Panthic agenda,” Ayali said.

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Differences within Punar Surjit reportedly surfaced after a hukamnama was issued to party members to begin recruitment drives. Of the seven-member committee constituted for the task, two members opted out, allegedly at the behest of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, while the remaining five members continued the recruitment process.

A member of the committee alleged that there was constant interference by two-three leaders of Punar Surjit. “We told these leaders not to share the stage, but these leaders refused to listen. In fact, they said ‘your duty is only to recruit members and refrain from anything beyond that’,” the member claimed.

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The situation reportedly worsened after Punar Surjit entered into an alliance with Waris Punjab De and a joint committee with equal representation from both sides was formed.

A well-placed source, claiming close ties with both Manpreet Singh Ayali and Waris Punjab De, said objections were raised by youth associated with Waris Punjab De regarding the presence of certain Punar Surjit members.

“These members were politely informed about the sentiments of the youth and were requested to stay aside. However, when they did not heed the concerns, Waris Punjab De snapped ties with Punar Surjit,” the source claimed.

Following these developments, Manpreet Singh Ayali tendered his resignation to Punar Surjit on Wednesday.

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