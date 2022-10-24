Rebels FC outplay Industrial FC 3-2 in soccer tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 23

Rebels FC fought it tooth and nail to pip Industrial FC 3-2 in the third edition of the Centra Greens Premier Football League being held at Guru Nanak Engineering College campus grounds, Gill Road, here today.

Jatin scored a brace while Arshdeep chipped in a goal for the winning side. In other matches, Ludhiana FC drubbed Crew X FC 6-2; Old School FC blanked Panna FC 8-0; Guru Nanak FC thrashed Titans FC 9-1 and MILF FC defeated Hybrids FC 8-1.

#Football