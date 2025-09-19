Recarpeting of Sahnewal service lanes begin after residents protest

After residents of Sahnewal staged a strong protest over the deplorable condition of the service lanes on highways, BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal promptly intervened and took up the issue with the authorities concerned. The stalled work has now started and recarpeting of the Sahnewal service lanes is underway.

Officials confirmed that a team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun on-ground repairs to restore safe passage and ease the movement of traffic from Sahnewal up to Sherpur Chowk. The scope of work includes laying fresh bitumen and rebuilding the damaged stretches, with a target to complete the bituminous overlay and associated repairs within one week, subject to weather and operational conditions.

Dr Kamaljit Singh Sohi, associated with Road Safety, joined the NHAI team during the on-site review. Baliawal assured the people of Sahnewal and adjoining villages that the BJP stands firmly with citizens in their fight for basic amenities and safe infrastructure and will continue to monitor the project until full completion.

Frustrated by the absence of repairs on the milled road, the residents of Sahnewal had staged a dharna demanding immediate recarpeting. They had threatened to intensify their stir and block the service lanes for an indefinite period of time, if their plea went unheard. Milling of the service lanes in Sahnewal coupled with incessant rains was taking a heavy toll on commuters who suffered the risk of skidding, adding to the possibility of a mishap. The peeled surface had added to the discomfort of commuters apart from leading to vibration, especially for two-wheeler drivers. The authorities concerned, they rued, had not bothered to spare a thought to recarpet it at the earliest to avoid discomfort to the commuters.