Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 18

The Southern Bypass Road (along Sidhwan Canal) riddled with deep potholes is a nightmare for commuters for a long time. Now, the work to repair the road that links Ferozepur Road Junction in Ludhiana with Doraha is expected to be started soon as tenders for the same have been floated.

The PWD, Ludhiana, has invited bids from eligible bidders for the overlay and special repair of Southern Bypass, including the maintenance of the main carriageway and service road for five years. Notably, residents have been demanding repair of the road for a long period as huge potholes pose a threat to the lives of commuters. The road under the Southern Bypass project was constructed/carpeted over a decade ago, according to information.

‘Ensure safety of commuters’

A number of road mishaps have taken place on the Southern Bypass raising questions about the safety of the commuters. A resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Rajwinder Singh, said the government must take steps for the safety of commuters on the highway as a number of mishaps have taken place on the road. “The pending service lane construction work under the Southern Bypass project near the Ludhiana-Dhuri railway lines, Guru Nanak Colony, must be completed at the earliest. Moreover, unwanted road cuts should be closed to avert mishaps.”

Kapil Dev, president of the Council of Engineers, said traffic cones which were placed at different locations to avoid wrong-side turns have broken and the authorities concerned should pay attention to this regard.

“There is also a need to construct a service lane to give a safe passage for residential colonies near Lohara. New flyovers should be constructed on Lohara Bridge and at Dehlon Chowk on Southern Bypass due to the heavy flow of traffic. The traffic signboards must be displayed on the road,” he added.

PWD Executive Engineer Davinderpal Singh said the tenders had been floated for the road repair. He said the work was underway to construct a service lane near the Ludhiana-Dhuri railway line.

Rs 63.60 crore to be spent on project

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 63.60 crore and the work is to be completed within the period of one year once the work order is issued. Technical bids for the project would be opened on March 10.