Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 17

A stretch of Hambran Road, here, which was recarpeted just days before the onset of the rainy season last month, is showing signs of damage at various points, causing widespread concern. The Rs 2.26- crore road project, under the National Clean Air Programme, is now under scanner due to the alleged poor quality of the stretch.

Furthermore, near the residence of the Commissioner of Police, a newly constructed road gully has incurred partial damage and another road gully has been partially blocked due to carpeting material. It has come to light that the road project remains incomplete.

A newly-constructed road gully near the residence of the Police Commissioner on Hambran Road in a partially damaged state. Himanshu Mahajan

A trader on Hambran Road said the recently recarpeted road stretch was now peeling off from multiple locations which was a major issue of concern. The authorities must ensure that the road was recarpeted in a correct way.

A stretch between Haibowal Chowk and near Old Sessions Court Chowk on Hambran Road was supposed to be recarpeted under the project. However, a stretch between near Old Sessions Court Chowk and Dandi Swami Chowk has been recarpeted. The work on the remaining stretch is pending, as per information.

MC’s Executive Engineer Sanjeev Sharma said minor issues have arisen in some portions of the road where traffic movement was low. He said the contractor had been instructed to address the issues. Additionally, a seal coat had been applied to those points. “The road recarpeting work had to be temporarily halted due to the rainy season. After the monsoon, the remaining road stretch will be recarpeted,” he said.

Last year, the Directorate of Local Government, Punjab, issued directions to the Municipal Corporation to ensure that plastic waste was being used in bituminous road works. But sources said the required amount of plastic waste in the recarpeting work on the Hambran Road stretch had not been used.

However, an official said plastic waste was not required to be used during the recarpeting of the Hambran Road stretch.