Recession casts shadow on Diwali celebrations

Ludhiana, November 8

Diwali celebrations in the city are set to be a damp squib. The economic slowdown has cast its shadow on Diwali parties too this year.

“Diwali is the biggest festival for Indians, who do not mind spending extra bucks to celebrate it. But this time, the businesses are hit due to overall recessionary phase. Barring a few, all the sectors are hit due to the slump. If we are attending Divali parties at friends’ places, we are bound to organize one for them too. But this year the friend circle has decided to make it a low-key affair so that the enjoyment is also done and not too much is spent on lavish parties”, said one of the hosiery manufacturers in the Sunder Nagar area.

Bhumika Behl from Frills and Décor also maintained that this time, people have cut down spending on Diwali parties. “We are providing them with theme parties’ set up like for cards, dance and dine etc. But as compared to previous years, this time around, customers are keeping things simple and their budget hovers around Rs 35,000 or 40,000. They prefer just the floral and diya decorations to celebrate the festival. The overall approach is minimal keeping in mind the budget,” added Behl.

At the same time, there are few businessmen and homemakers who feel that Divali comes once a year, so one must not hesitate to spend to hold lavish party. Parul (name changed), a home-maker and wife of businessman, said she had called upon at least 50 female friends at her place. “I got the décor done, the catering done from outside and the party cost me about Rs 2 lakh and I had kept best of the drinks too. Every guest enjoyed and had fun and this, we can certainly do once a year”, she added.

