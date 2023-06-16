Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 15

Finally, the work to reconstruct the roads in the industrial focal points of Ludhiana has begun, the government has said.

The work has been allotted at Rs 25.2 crore to relay 14.12-km stretches of the roads across six phases of the industrial focal points, officials have said.

The development assumes significance as the majority of the roads in focal points of the industrial and business hub of the state were lying in a dilapidated condition for the past long time, causing great inconvenience to the industrialists, workers and the residents of the industrial areas.

The funds were released by the state government after the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, had taken up the matter with the Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and impressed upon the government to release the much-needed funds to improve the bad condition of roads in various focal points owned and maintained by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

The MP said the work has been allotted at Rs 25.2 crore, which was Rs 6.62 crore less than the tender amount of Rs 31.82 crore, to reconstruct 16-km long six main roads.

He said a time limit ranging between 2-months and 9-months has been fixed to complete the road construction work as per the laid down specifications and quality standards.

According to the details, a road measuring 5.35-km-long in Phase V will be built at Rs 8.7 crore within 9 months, another 2.2-km-long road in Jeevan Nagar with two lanes of 22-foot-wide each in Phase V will be reconstructed at Rs 6.38 crore within 6 months, a 1.14-km-long Hosiery Knitwear Road adjoining Phase VI will be relaid at Rs 1.76 crore within 4 months, a 0.33-km-long stretch of service road to highway industry adjoining Phase VII will be reconstructed at Rs 67 lakh within 2 months, a 3.81-km-long road in Phase VIII will be rebuilt at Rs 5.68 crore within 6 months, and another 1.29-km-long road in Phase VIII will also be relaid at Rs 2.01 within 3 months.

Arora revealed that almost 40 per cent work has already been completed and the balance work of 60 per cent would be finished within the stipulated time frame.

“With the road reconstruction project, a major demand of the local industrialists and industrial workers has been met,” the MP said.