Record production, area under oilseeds doubles in dist

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 25

In what appears to be another positive result of crop diversification, the oil seeds have touched a record production with area under their cultivation also getting doubled in Ludhiana district during the past crop season, the government has confirmed.

While the production of oil seeds has registered a whopping over 146 per cent increase from 1,300 metric tonne (MT) in 2015-16 to 3,200 MT in 2021-22, the area under their cultivation has more than doubled from 1,000 hectares to 2,100 hectares in the past seven years, the official figures have revealed.

The analysis of crop patterns in the district done by the Agriculture Department, a copy of which is with The Tribune, shows that the yield of oil seeds has, however, come down to second lowest in 2021-22.

The official figures detailed that the area under cultivation of oil seeds was 1,000 hectares from which 1,343 kg per hectare yield and 1,300 MT produce was fetched in the district in 2015-16.

In 2016-17, the area under cultivation went up to 1,400 hectares, yield increased to 1,527 kg per hectare and produce went up to 2,100 MT.

The cultivation area remained the same at 1,400 hectares, while yield went up to 1,574 kg per hectare and production reached 2,200 MT in 2017-18.

In 2018-19, the area under cultivation of oil seeds declined slightly to 1,300 hectares while yield touched a record high of 1,948 kg per hectare and production increased to 2,500 MT.

The cultivation area remained the same 1,300 hectares in 2019-20 when yield decreased to 1,744 kg per hectare and production also went down to 2,300 MT.

In 2020-21, the area under cultivation and production remained the same at 1,300 hectares and 2,300 MT, respectively, while the yield had gone up to 1,786 kg per hectare.

The previous crop season of 2021-22 witnessed the record production of 3,200 MT oil seeds from 2,100 hectares area under cultivation and yield of 1,524 kg per hectare.