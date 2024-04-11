 Record property tax collection helps MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Record property tax collection helps MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 10

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has collected revenue of Rs 708 crore from different heads during the recently ended financial year 2023–24, which was, however, almost 6 per cent less than Rs 752 crore revenue receipts recorded in 2022-23, officials have said.

While the major hike in revenue collections was recorded from the property tax receipts, which had touched the highest-ever amount of Rs 138 crore, a jump of over 12 per cent than Rs 122 crore collected during 2022-23, the maximum shortfall of Rs 44 crore in the income was attributed to non-refund of VAT/ GST by the government for the last fiscal as yet.

However, the overall revenue receipts for 2023–24 fell a whopping 24 per cent short of the revised estimates of Rs 927 crore fixed in the Budget for the previous financial year. This was due to a shortfall in the collections from five of the total 13 revenue heads.

The MC Commissioner, Sandeep Rishi said the property tax collections recorded in the last fiscal were highest-ever in the history of the civic body while the overall revenue receipts in 2023-24 fell bit short of 2022-23 due to the non-receipt of VAT/ GST refund besides deficit in the collection of some other heads as well.

He disclosed that the 2023-24 Budget estimates had put a record estimate of Rs 130 crore collection from the property tax, which was already 30 per cent up and above the Budget provision of Rs 100 crore kept in 2022-23 but the sustained campaign to achieve maximum collections had helped breach all the past records of property tax receipts with the record high of Rs 138 crore collection from this head.

Rishi said another head that created a record of sorts by logging the highest-ever collection was Rs 29 crore from building fee/ building regularisation fee, which was a whopping 258 per cent rise from Rs 8 crore collection from this head in 2022-23. This record collection was even 205 per cent more than the Budget estimates of Rs 9.5 crore fixed for 2023-24.

Also, the municipal tax of two per cent on the electricity consumption, under which a sum of Rs 28 crore was collected in 2023-24, saw an increase of a whopping 157 per cent over Rs 11 crore collected from this head in 2022-23. This record collection was also 124 per cent more than the Budget estimates of Rs 12.5 crore fixed for 2023-24.

However, the other five heads, which recorded less collection than the proposed estimates in the Budget for 2023-24, were water supply, VAT/ GST refund, composition fee, development/change of land use charges, and other miscellaneous sources.

Though these five heads registered lower collections than the respective Budget estimates, the receipts under the rest eight accounts were recorded much higher than the collections made in 2022-23.

Among them, the receipts from additional excise duty touched Rs 26 crore in 2023-24, which were over 18 per cent higher than Rs 22 crore collected from this head in 2022-23, rent and tehbazari Rs 9 crore, 75 per cent more than Rs 5 crore in 2022-23, Rs 1.22 crore from license fee, which was again more than Rs 1.21 crore collected in 2022-23, Rs 11 crore from advertisement tax, which was 27 per cent higher than 9 crore receipts in 2022-23, and Rs 93 crore from sale of property.

The shortfall in five heads that registered lower collections than the Budget estimates as well as the 2022-23 fiscal’s receipts comprised Rs 23 crore less in water supply, Rs 44 crore deficit in VAT/ GST refund, Rs 23 crore in composition fee, Rs 11 crore in development/change of land use charges, and Rs 7 crore less receipts were received in other miscellaneous heads during the previous fiscal.







