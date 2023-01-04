'Recovery' month: EPFO launches special drive against defaulters

Nitin Jain
Ludhiana, January 3
The Ludhiana Regional Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a drive against defaulters and warned them of strict penal action if the default amounts are not cleared in time.
The defaulting establishments in the industrial hub of the North have been issued a final notice to clear their pending dues within this month, else proceedings will be initiated to take penal action against them.
The penal action that could be taken against the defaulters entails attachment of movable/ immovable properties of the establishments and employers, appointment of receivers, attachment of bank accounts, receiving pending amounts from third party dues, arrests and detentions of defaulters in the civil prison and filing of cases under the appropriate sections of the relevant law provisions.
Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1 (RPFC-1) Saurabh Swami told The Tribune here on Tuesday that the EPFO’s regional office in Ludhiana, functioning under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, had launched a special drive for the purpose of recovering pending statutory dues from defaulting establishments during the month of January, which is being observed as recovery month.
He said enforcement officers have been directed to augment recoveries from defaulting establishments under the drive and prepare documentation for launching penal proceedings against the defaulters who fail to fall in line.
The regional office of EPFO in Ludhiana has jurisdiction over the employees working in the establishments covered under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, across Ludhiana.
“Under the drive, action will be initiated against the establishments which fail to remit the assessed amounts immediately. This will include the attachment of movable/ immovable properties of the establishments and the employers, appointment of receivers, attachment of the bank accounts, receiving amount from third party dues, arrests and detentions in the civil prison, and filing of cases under appropriate sections,” Swami said.
Dues run into crores
As per initial estimates, the amount of dues from defaulting establishments run into crores of rupees, which if recovered could give a big boost to the state exchequer.
Final notice
Directions have been issued to all defaulting establishments to clear their pending statutory dues immediately to avoid penal actions against them as per sections 8-B to 8-G of the Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. — Saurabh Swami, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1, Ludhiana
