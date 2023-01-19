Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

Ludhiana, January 18
The recovery of a bomb shell object from the military ground in Khanna on Wednesday created a panic in Khanna. Soon after getting the information, senior officials of the Khanna police along with a bomb squad team from Jalandhar reached the spot.
The entire area was cordoned off by the police. Military officials were also informed by the police. As per the information, this morning when some passersby noticed a bomb-like object they raised an alarm and the Khanna police was informed about it.
Senior police officials requesting anonymity said the recovered object was like a bomb shell. It could have been dumped here by some junk dealer.
Talking to mediapersons, DSP Harpal said it was a live bomb and it would be disposed of in a safe manner. “It seems that it can be the work of some junk dealer and a probe would only clear it,” the DSP said.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers of the area raised concern over the security of the residents. They alleged the police should conduct a probe to ascertain who dumped the bomb in the military ground.
The recovery of the bomb ahead of the Republic Day celebrations has posed a challenge for the Khanna police. CCTV cameras of the area are being scanned by the police to get clues about the suspects.
