Recruit vets to check LSD spread: Experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

In view of the shortage of staff in the Animal Husbandry Department, the state government must recruit veterinary officers on ad hoc basis on priority to fight with natural calamity of state-wide spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle, as there were enough veterinarians, who were willing to render their services to the government, in all districts.

In a meeting of the Senior Vets Association held here today, former Joint Director of Animal Husbandry and Punjab State Veterinary Council member Dr Gurinder Singh Walia said the state government had sent requisition to the Punjab Public Service Commission for selecting 418 veterinary officers, advertisement for which had already been published but the process for selection was likely to be long, hence till regular veterinary officers were selected by the PPSC, the government should immediately make recruitment on ad hoc basis so that the doctors were sent to vulnerable areas in the state.

Former Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Dr Nitin Kumar Gupta and former Director of the Animal Husbandry Dr Sanjeev Khosla urged the CM to direct the Local Government, Rural Development and Health departments to help control vectors by launching a massive insecticide spray and awareness campaign.