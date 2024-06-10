Reet, Puneet emerge U-13 champs

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, June 9
Reet Garcha and Puneet Verma, both from Ludhiana, emerged champions in the girls and boys (U-13) group in the Summer Special Rapid Chess Competition, organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) at Janj Ghar, Shastri Nagar here on Sunday.
Results
- U-9: Daksh Gupta (Ludhiana) 1st, Kabir Ahuja (Ludhiana) 2nd and Agamjot Kaur (Ludhiana) 3rd
- Girls (U-11): Jivika (Sangrur) 1st, Rivani Ranga (Haryana) 2nd and Khushpreet Kaur (Sangrur) 3rd
- Girls (U-13): Reet Garcha (Ludhiana) 1st, Yogini (Haryana) 2nd and Nitika Dabi (Ludhiana) 3rd
- Boys (U-13): Puneet Verma (Hoshiarpur) 1st, Medhansh Goyal (Bathinda) 2nd and Shreyansh Jain (Jalandhar) 3rd
- Boys (U-16): Ripudaman Singh Brar (Bathinda) 1st, Aarav Juneja (Ludhiana) 2nd and Naren Gupta (Mohali) 3rd
Competition in six rounds was held across different age groups in which as many as 64 players from Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana took part. Arvinder Preet Singh, president, LDCA, said around 25 players from among these participants were internationally FIDE-rated players. The position holders were awarded with cash prizes and trophies.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...
Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Bumrah was magnificent in India's 6-run victory over Pakista...