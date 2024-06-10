Reet, Puneet emerge U-13 champs

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 9

Reet Garcha and Puneet Verma, both from Ludhiana, emerged champions in the girls and boys (U-13) group in the Summer Special Rapid Chess Competition, organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) at Janj Ghar, Shastri Nagar here on Sunday.

Results U-9: Daksh Gupta (Ludhiana) 1st, Kabir Ahuja (Ludhiana) 2nd and Agamjot Kaur (Ludhiana) 3rd

Girls (U-11): Jivika (Sangrur) 1st, Rivani Ranga (Haryana) 2nd and Khushpreet Kaur (Sangrur) 3rd

Girls (U-13): Reet Garcha (Ludhiana) 1st, Yogini (Haryana) 2nd and Nitika Dabi (Ludhiana) 3rd

Boys (U-13): Puneet Verma (Hoshiarpur) 1st, Medhansh Goyal (Bathinda) 2nd and Shreyansh Jain (Jalandhar) 3rd

Boys (U-16): Ripudaman Singh Brar (Bathinda) 1st, Aarav Juneja (Ludhiana) 2nd and Naren Gupta (Mohali) 3rd

Competition in six rounds was held across different age groups in which as many as 64 players from Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana took part. Arvinder Preet Singh, president, LDCA, said around 25 players from among these participants were internationally FIDE-rated players. The position holders were awarded with cash prizes and trophies.

