Reflectors mandatory on bicycles from January1, manufacturers share concern

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 29

The government’s decision to make BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards)-certified reflectors mandatory on bicycles from January 1, 2023 has become a cause of concern for the industry, which businessmen say is already suffering due to a recessionary trend. Manufacturers feel that even though reflectors are necessary for the safety of riders, the decision will pose difficulties as there are only two or three companies that make BIS-certified reflectors and for the unorganised bicycle industry, it would be difficult to procure reflectors from them.

Talking to The Tribune, DS Chawla, president, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA), said there were a few doubts of stakeholders over the decision.

“Challans will be issued against the manufacturer if a bicycle does not have a reflector with BIS mark. Suppose the manufacturers provide everything as per norms and the reflector is lost or does not work, who will be held responsible — the buyer, the dealer or the manufacturer? We can put reflectors on new bicycles, but what about the old ones, will they not be unsafe for peddling without reflectors? And how can just three companies cater to the entire industry? The government needs to think and provide clarity on these matters,” Chawla said.

Sudhir Mahajan, director, Rocket Cycle Private Limited, Focal Point, said: “It appears that the ‘three’ manufacturers are using their influence to create a monopoly and terrorise small manufacturers. It is very complicated to implement this law as it will be difficult to fix the responsibility for the offence, as crores of bicycles, which do not have reflectors, are already on the roads and in warehouses. It is also impossible for two or three factories to meet requirements of the entire industry. The government should come up with a creative solution to the problem,” Mahajan said, adding that 37 crore bicycles are already running on Indian roads.

Law difficult to implement: Industrialist

