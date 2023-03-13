 Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told : The Tribune India

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, March 12

The Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) has quashed the demand of Rs 11,45,344 imposed by a bank on its customer as foreclosure charges for closing a loan before scheduled time, terming the same to be against the principles of natural justice, equity and fair play.

Delivering the verdict, the PLA Chairman, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, and its members Anju Garg and Rajwinder Kaur directed the banker to refund the illegally recovered amount of Rs 11,45,344 along with interest @ 9% per annum from the date of its recovery to the customer.

The orders were pronounced by the PLA while deciding a complaint moved by Jatinder Pal Singh, proprietor of Safal Pesticides, Rahon Road, Khawajke village, Ludhiana.

The complainant has submitted before the PLA that he had availed a loan facility of Rs 1.88 crore in January 2016 from IndusInd Bank Limited, Pakhowal road branch, Ludhiana. Then another loan of Rs 50 lakh was taken in July 2016 and Rs 18 lakh was released to him in July 2017 as loan.

In April 2018, the complainant requested the banker to disclose the outstanding amount in the loan accounts. Then the applicant came to know that the respondents unreasonably, wrongly and unscrupulously deducted Rs 11,45,344 as foreclosure charges without any intimation and also without any agreement or reason.

It was stated that the RBI has already directed all non-banking finance companies not to impose such foreclosure charges, especially from individual borrowers on term loans having floating rate of interest vide a circular issued in 2014-2015. Hence, the banker has violated such terms.

On the other hand, the banker refuted the allegations levelled by the complainant. It was pleaded that such circular of the RBI was not applicable to the case in hand because the loan was not sanctioned to an individual because the same was sanctioned and released to the firm, Safal pesticides, and thus, such amount was rightly charged.

After hearing the contentions, the PLA observed that the proprietorship concern was having no legal entity. It was only the proprietor of the firm who was having legal entity. So, the loan in question was to be considered to have been received by the complainant individually being the sole proprietor of the said firm.

“So once such guidelines of the RBI are there and the same are binding upon the respondent bank any clause in the loan agreement, contrary to such guidelines of the RBI, cannot come to the rescue of the bank and the bank cannot travel beyond such binding instructions by taking shelter of any such clause of imposing pre-payment charges in the loan agreement between the parties,” the PLA further observed.

Reserve bank norms violated

It was stated that the RBI has already directed all non-banking finance companies not to impose such foreclosure charges, especially from individual borrowers, on term loans having floating rate of interest vide a circular issued in 2014-2015. Hence, the banker has violated such terms.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

5
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

6
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

7
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

8
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

9
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

10
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor'

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to issue allotment letters by month-end

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory