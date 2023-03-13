Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, March 12

The Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) has quashed the demand of Rs 11,45,344 imposed by a bank on its customer as foreclosure charges for closing a loan before scheduled time, terming the same to be against the principles of natural justice, equity and fair play.

Delivering the verdict, the PLA Chairman, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, and its members Anju Garg and Rajwinder Kaur directed the banker to refund the illegally recovered amount of Rs 11,45,344 along with interest @ 9% per annum from the date of its recovery to the customer.

The orders were pronounced by the PLA while deciding a complaint moved by Jatinder Pal Singh, proprietor of Safal Pesticides, Rahon Road, Khawajke village, Ludhiana.

The complainant has submitted before the PLA that he had availed a loan facility of Rs 1.88 crore in January 2016 from IndusInd Bank Limited, Pakhowal road branch, Ludhiana. Then another loan of Rs 50 lakh was taken in July 2016 and Rs 18 lakh was released to him in July 2017 as loan.

In April 2018, the complainant requested the banker to disclose the outstanding amount in the loan accounts. Then the applicant came to know that the respondents unreasonably, wrongly and unscrupulously deducted Rs 11,45,344 as foreclosure charges without any intimation and also without any agreement or reason.

It was stated that the RBI has already directed all non-banking finance companies not to impose such foreclosure charges, especially from individual borrowers on term loans having floating rate of interest vide a circular issued in 2014-2015. Hence, the banker has violated such terms.

On the other hand, the banker refuted the allegations levelled by the complainant. It was pleaded that such circular of the RBI was not applicable to the case in hand because the loan was not sanctioned to an individual because the same was sanctioned and released to the firm, Safal pesticides, and thus, such amount was rightly charged.

After hearing the contentions, the PLA observed that the proprietorship concern was having no legal entity. It was only the proprietor of the firm who was having legal entity. So, the loan in question was to be considered to have been received by the complainant individually being the sole proprietor of the said firm.

“So once such guidelines of the RBI are there and the same are binding upon the respondent bank any clause in the loan agreement, contrary to such guidelines of the RBI, cannot come to the rescue of the bank and the bank cannot travel beyond such binding instructions by taking shelter of any such clause of imposing pre-payment charges in the loan agreement between the parties,” the PLA further observed.

