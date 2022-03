Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 7

In a record of sorts, the Ludhiana regional headquarters of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has no claim of any sort pending execution as it began the celebrations of ‘Iconic Week’ from March 7 to 13 under the ongoing yearlong ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the Union Government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.