Regional EPFO settles 3.68 lakh claims worth Rs710 cr in 2021-22

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 25

Adding another feather to its cap, the Ludhiana regional headquarters of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled all 3.68 lakh claims worth Rs710 crore received during the current fiscal 2021-22 till date.

This was done under the ongoing yearlong ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Sharing details, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1 (RPFC), Dheeraj Gupta, told The Tribune, here on Friday, that Ludhiana EPFO had achieved a goal of entering the new financial 2022-23 with zero claim pendency.

“March 24 was the last day in the current financial year for the settlement of interest bearing claims of EPF members. The Ludhiana regional office has achieved a remarkable feat by achieving absolutely zero pendency for all types of claims as on today,” Gupta disclosed.

He said all claims received till March 24 have been settled by the Ludhiana regional office. “With this, as many as 3,68,393 claims involving disbursement of Rs710 crore have been cleared this fiscal till date,” he added.

“Of these claims, 61 per cent claims were settled within three days and 36 per cent within seven days. Only three per cent claims took 20 days for settlement due to technical and other reasons. In this way, we have settled almost 97 per cent claims within five days as the seven-day period also included Saturdays and Sundays,” the RPFC-1 revealed. All officials of the Ludhiana EPFO worked even on Saturdays and Sundays to achieve this mission.

Women help desk

As a special treatment to women, the Ludhiana EPFO regional office has set up an exclusive help desk to give service on priority to women subscribers visiting the premises with their queries.

Ludhiana centre has 56,710 women workforce of the total 3 lakh subscribers. Around 11,000 women workers have filed their e-nominations.

Several establishments, including DMC Hospital, Lodhi Club, Ludhiana Beverages, Beetel Teleteck, Hero Steels, Kundan Vidya Mandir, BCM School, Kangaroo Tools and others, rose to the occasion and completed 100 per cent e-nominations of their all women employees.

ISO 9000:2015 certified office

Ludhiana is one of the first in the EPFO to be ISO 9000:2015 certified office and is settling all claims within seven days of receipt of claim with majority within three days itself.

The office had also bagged “Swachhta Achievement Award” under the government offices category from the Municipal Corporation. Besides, it was also awarded the “Best Innovative Practice” award by the Union Minister of Labour and Employment on the EPFO Foundation Day for organising ‘Nukkad nataks’ to spread awareness about EPF benefits among workers.