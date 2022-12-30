'Register attempt to murder case against Chinese string sellers'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

Ashok Thaper, the president of Shaheed Sukhdev Thaper Memorial Trust, said in order to wipe out the menace of Chinese string, the Ludhiana police should register attempt to murder cases against the sellers of the deadly string.

Appreciating the efforts of Ludhiana police in nabbing the people selling the string by registering cases under the Wildlife and Environment Protection Act, Thaper said: “This deadly string has taken many lives and seriously injured many people and birds. The police should register a case of attempt to murder against the sellers of the string. Apart from sellers, the manufacturers should also be booked on attempt murder charges to wipe out the menace completely.”