'Register FIR for dumping acid in sewer line'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

An assistant engineer of the MC’s Zone B has written to the Jeevan Nagar police to register an FIR against the owner of an electroplating factory for dumping acid in the MC’s sewer line.

Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said they had received a complaint about a choked sewer line at SP Colony of the Gobindgarh area. When the civic body team reached the spot, they found acid from the factory was being dumped directly into the MC’s sewer line. The assistant engineer concerned claimed that the acid was also being dumped in the open outside the factory. Now, a complaint has been made to register an FIR against the factory owner concerned.