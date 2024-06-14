Register FIR for manhole cover theft: MC to police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Incidents of theft of manhole/machine hole covers by anti-social elements from Hindi Bazar and Rai Bahadur road (old city) areas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday have come to light.

Apart from causing loss to the civic body, it has also put the lives of residents at risk. The incident has been caught on one of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. In the footage, it can be seen that three persons came in an auto-rickshaw and took away the manhole/machine hole cover. The civic body officials have now written to the police for lodging an FIR against the thieves.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the officials of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) cell of the civic body have written to the SHO of Division number 4 police station seeking registration of an FIR against the thieves. The police have also been urged to increase patrolling at night.

New manhole/machine hole covers were installed at the site as soon as the incident came to light to avoid any mishap.

Lives at risk

