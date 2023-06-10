Register online by June 25 to get incentive for adopting DRS

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

With the approaching kharif season, farmers are facing major challenges such as availability of labour and the increasing labour costs. In addition to this, consumption of too much water during paddy sowing is also a challenge as it is leading to depletion of the water table.

With the season set to begin from June 10, the government is advising the farmers to adopt Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) for paddy sowing. The technique will not only solve the labour problem, but also keep the consumption of water in check. If the farmers adopt the DRS method, they will be given a bonus of Rs 1,500 per acre.

To avail of the benefit, the farmers need to register themselves online on www.agrimachinerypb.com by June 25. Amendments in the online details can be made by June 24. The details of the area of land where the farmers will be adopting the DSR will be verified between June 26 and July 15. Two verifications will be made before the incentive is credited into the farmers’ accounts, Chief Agriculture Officer Narinder Singh said.

DSR offers advantages like timely establishment of rice crop, early crop maturity, low production costs and less cumbersome.

Gurjit Singh, a farmer from Dhanna village, has been using the DSR technology for sowing of paddy for the past seven years. He sows his entire paddy with direct seeded rice machine.“After guidance from experts of Punjab Agricultural University and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the method of direct sowing of paddy has resulted in better and more profitable results for me. Because of the results I am achieving, even my neighbouring farmers are being inspired to use the technique,” Gurjit said.

The farmer says as compared to the conventional paddy transplantation method, this technology saves water and labour. Crops sown using this technique are less prone to diseases as compared to the ones sown using the conventional method. Sowing of crop using this technique is very beneficial as it not only saves money and water, but also increases the yield.