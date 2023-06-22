Regular jobs: Teachers of meritorious schools reiterate demand

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

Teachers deployed at the meritorious schools of the state have reiterated their demand of job regularisation. They said that it was due to their efforts that 20 per cent of the meritorious students of the state were taught at these schools.

It is disappointing that the current government has failed to acknowledge these achievements of the school, a teacher said.

Meritorious Teachers’ Union coordinators Harvinder Singh and Rakesh Kumar said they have been consistently fighting to get their demand of job regularisation fulfilled but the government has failed to listen.

“There are about 300 teachers in meritorious schools who have been working sincerely to bring quality education at these institutions. A reflection of their efforts can be seen in the results of examinations like NEET and JEE,” Harvinder said.

“If the government pays attention to the pending demands of teachers, it will contribute to the improvement of education and ensure a bright future for the state’s students. The credit for the progress in education will go to the current AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Bains, for their support and efforts in developing the sector of education in the state.”

Established by the government in 2014, meritorious schools have been instrumental in shaping the careers of talented students in Punjab. Year after year, the achievements of students from these schools continue to amaze everyone, be it in annual exams or competitive tests. This year, students from meritorious schools not only secured top positions within their schools but also excelled in the NEET and JEE examinations held for admissions into the top engineering and medical institutes of the country, said Ajay Kumar, a teacher.