Regularisation: AIDS control staff protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

Employees of Punjab State AIDS Control Society today protested outside the office of the Civil Surgeon under the banner of Punjab AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association. The protesters are unhappy over their long-pending demands.

Gurjant Singh, the president of the association, said the employees who have been shunted out in the name of rationalisation should get recruited back and no AIDS Control centre should be shut down in the state.

He added that all employees should be regularised and until the government makes a policy for regularisation, a 20 per cent hike in their salaries should be made on the lines of the Delhi Government.

Association president Jasmail Deol said senior employees who are getting less salaries as compared to junior ones should be given additional increment.

“We have been pressing upon our genuine demands for many years but the government is not listening to us. There is a wave of resentment among employees. We have submitted a memorandum with the Civil Surgeon in this regard today,” association general secretary said.